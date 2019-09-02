First consular meeting with Kulbhushan Jadhav today

India said it hoped Pakistan would ensure "right atmosphere" for the meeting, so that the meeting is "free, fair, meaningful and effective in keeping with the letter and spirit of the ICJ orders".

A day after Pakistan said it would provide consular access to Jadhav, the second time since its first offer made on August 1, New Delhi said: "India has been seeking consular access to Shri Kulbushan Jadhav for the last 3 years. The matter of denial of consular access was taken to ICJ by India.

"The court gave a unanimous decision in favour of India. Today, after victory in the ICJ, India will be proceeding for consular access to Shri Jadhav. Indian Charge d' Affaires, Shri Gaurav Ahluwalia, will be meeting Shri Jadhav. "We hope that the Pakistan will ensure right atmosphere so that the meeting is free, fair, meaningful and effective in keeping with the letter and spirit of the ICJ orders." On Sunday, Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal, in a tweet said: "Consular access for Indian spy Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav, a serving Indian naval officer and RAW operative, is being provided on Monday, 2 September 2019, in line with Vienna Convention on Consular relations, ICJ judgement and the laws of Pakistan." In its July 17 verdict, the ICJ had directed Pakistan for continued stay on the death sentence of Jadhav and to provide him consular access. India had declined the earlier offer of consular access to Jadhav as Pakistan has set some conditions, like insisting that it will have its own person present during the meeting between Indian officials and Jadhav. Pakistan had refused to allow Indian officials to meet Jadhav ever since his "arrest" in March 2016 for alleged espionage. In April 2017, he was sentenced to death by a military court, after which India approached the ICJ.