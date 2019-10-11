First-ever Durga puja carnival in Tripura

Selected Durga idols of 22 clubs and organisations featured in the carnival where menace of drug abuse, as well as the cleanliness campaign and other government programmes were showcased. The state police band played at the event.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, his ministerial colleagues, Bharatiya Janata Party General Secretary Ram Madhav, other ruling party leaders and important dignitaries were present at the celebration, which lasted for several hours.

State BJP General Secretary and MP Pratima Bhowmik, who had taken the initiative to organise the carnival, said that this initiative has been taken to encourage the puja organisers of the capital city and also to put forth a message of boosting tourism.

Over 2,500 community and about 200 family Durga Pujas were held across Tripura this year.