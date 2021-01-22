First ever tableau of Ladakh will roll out on R-Day

On October 31, 2019, Jammu and Kashmir state was officially divided into two union territories as Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. It was on August 5, 2019, Centre had announced that the state of Jammu and Kashmir was stripped of special status under Article 370 and was going to be split into two Union Territories. The Union Territory status had been an old demand among Buddhists in Ladakh, who form 40 per cent of the population.

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) First ever tableau of Ladakh will roll out at Rajpath in New Delhi during the Republic Day parade on January 26 and it will showcase peaceful and calm people of the state and citizens cherishing the Union Territory status.

The tableau with the theme of 'vision of the future' to be carbon neutral.

It will showcase the future prospects and development of green Ladakh by using natural resources and generating Horticulture produce in Apricot and Organic farming, besides development of Tourism.

It will also showcase the Indian Astronomical Observatory, located in Hanle near Leh, one of the world's highest sites for optical, infrared and gamma-ray Telescopes.

The tableau shows its composite culture and communal harmony besides Art and Architecture, languages and dialects, customs and costumes, fairs and festivals, literature, crafts and music.

Ladakh, the most promising geothermal field of India with significant amounts of Cesium, Lithium, Rubidium and some other active constituents which suggest their association with recent magnetic activity. Such a phenomenon is supported by the location of Puga Valley.

Ladakh, known for its pristine natural beauty and colourful mountains towering over vast swathes of desolate land, is set to add another feature to its fame the world's largest single-location Solar Photo-Voltaic plant.

--IANS

sk/rt