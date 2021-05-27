First export rake flagged off from Siliguri ICD

The ICD, which is the first dry port for domestic and international cargo movement in the region, was developed by Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority(SJDA) with the help of the Union government.The port is run by Pristine Hindustan Infraprojects Private Limited company, a logistics service provider.The company started off its operations with its first export rake of 12 containers containing buffalo meat for China to be sent through Kolkata port. This port will also facilitate cargo movement between Sikkim, Bihar, northeastern states along with the neighboring countries like Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh.Mohammed Alam Khan, Terminal Manager, Pristine Hindustan said, "Our dream comes true today. The entire area will be occupied by the containers in the next few days. This port will cut down the transit time and the cost of the exporters. It will also help the importers who want to do business here.""The traders who are basically doing their business through roadways can do export and import business via rail through this port. This terminal can also help the tea merchants and traders of this region. They can get empty container boxes at the port and send tea anywhere via our rail rake facility," he added. (ANI)