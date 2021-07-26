First flood alert withdrawn for Godavari river at Dowleswaram

Amaravati, July 26 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) on Monday withdrew its first flood alert at Dowleswaram barrage in East Godavari district for the Godavari river.

K. Kanna Babu, APSDMA commissioner said the water outflow stood at 9.43 lakh cusecs.

However, he issued a warning that people should take care and be on alert until the flood completely ebbs.