First India-Japan policy dialogue of Environment Ministers held

The policy dialogue held virtually between India's Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Minister, Bhupender Yadav, and his Japanese counterpart Shinjiro Koizumi, a Ministry release said.

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) Air pollution, sustainable technologies and transport, climate change, marine litter, fluorocarbons, COP 26 etc were among the issues discussed at the first high-level India-Japan policy dialogue of Environment Ministers on Tuesday.

Yadav acknowledged the importance of Indo-Japan bilateral cooperation on environment and appreciated efforts made by Japan in bringing new technologies to India. India and Japan may explore strengthening bilateral cooperation especially on circular economy and resource efficiency, low carbon technology, green hydrogen, etc, he said.

Given Japan's expertise and technology on low carbon technology, he also requested Japan to consider joining the 'Leadership Group for Industry Transition', a global initiative spearheaded by India and Sweden.

Koizumi mentioned that both countries can strengthen bilateral cooperation through the Joint Credit Mechanism (JCM), the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and may also explore collaboration in areas endorsed by the G20, especially on climate, environment and energy.

Both sides agreed to further strengthen the bilateral cooperation on environment, and also to take forward the discussion on the JCM, the release added.

--IANS

niv/vd