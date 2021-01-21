First Lady Biden thanks 'service members, first responders, civil servants' in first video after inauguration

Washington [US], January 21 (ANI): First lady Jill Biden published her first video statement to her official @FLOTUS Twitter account on Thursday morning, thanking those who contributed to the 59th Presidential Inauguration.



Speaking in the video, Jill Biden said America saw "hope and optimism" in the inauguration that took place under unique circumstances, given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and Capitol riots earlier this month, according to The Hill.

More than 20,000 National Guardsmen flooded Washington, DC, following the January 6 riots at the Capitol that were carried out by a mob of people supporting former President Donald Trump.

"As a National Guard mom, I'm grateful for our service members, first responders, civil servants who have put in hours upon hours of work to make sure that our inauguration was a reflection of the pride and promise of our nation," Jill Biden said in the video.

"I'm grateful for the families who supported them and I'm grateful for everyone who calls this city home who made us feel so welcome," she added and continued further, "Thank you for everything you've done to make this inauguration special for Joe and me. But most of all, for your fellow Americans."

President Joe Biden's late son, Beau Biden, was a member of the Delaware Army National Guard and the state National Guard headquarters was named after him in 2016, The Hill reported.

The First Lady hailed the ceremony as the "culmination of thousands of people working together to create something incredible. Especially, in this uniquely difficult year."

Biden was sworn in Wednesday afternoon as the nation's 46th president in a ceremony seeking to unify the country amid deep divisions. (ANI)

