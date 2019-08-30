First look of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja revealed with Chandrayaan-2 launch as this year's theme!

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): The first look of Mumbai's revered and arguably most famous Ganpati idol- Lalbaughcha Raja was unveiled on Friday.

The huge Ganapati idol crafted in a traditional manner has been installed in a beautiful pandal decorated on the theme of ISRO's ambitious Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft which was launched in July.

The ten-day-long festivities at the Lalbaughcha Raja Ganpati celebrations witnesses a sea of devotees thronging its Pandal to take a blessing of their revered God. This year's theme celebrating India's ambitious space mission- Chandrayaan 2 is only adding to the excitement of the devotees who look forward to the day of Ganesh Chaturthi for having a 'darshan' of their beloved 'Bappa'.The first look of Ganpati revealed today showcased the exquisite visual of a dynamic backdrop, with two artificial astronauts fixed on both sides of the Ganesh idol.The background even featured video clips of the satellite launch and also showcased planets, solar system and then space.A lunar rover also dangled at the forefront of the towering statue.The 10-day long festivity which is due to commence on September 2 this year, falls on the fourth day of Bhadrapada month in the Hindu calendar.The Lalbaughcha Raja Ganesha idol is one of the most anticipated and visited pandal among others. Standing at a height of approximately 20 ft, it was first installed in the year 1934.After the end of the festival, the idol is taken for visarjan and immersed into the Arabian Sea.The Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is dedicated to the Lord of new beginnings, Ganesha. It started as a reason for get-togethers and meet-ups during the British rule, but today it is marked with the installation of the deity's idol at home and at elaborate pandals. (ANI)