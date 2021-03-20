First merit list for nursery admissions out in Delhi's schools

Parents can check the merit list on the official web sites of the schools. Apart from, this various institutions have also put out the list on notice boards outside school premises.

The list for nursery admissions for most private schools was issued online.

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) The merit list for nursery admissions in the national capital was announced on Saturday.

The nursery admissions process began on February 18 this year and will continue till April 1.

With this the admissions process for primary classes will also kick off.

As per the Directorate of Education, classes will begin from April 1. After the first list on the basis of forms filled which came out on Saturday, the second list will be announced on March 25.

The merit list has been prepared on the basis of the number of seats available at the school level. The students who secure a place on the merit list will get admission in the concerned school.

According to the Directorate of Education, the schools will also issue waiting lists along with the issuance of merit lists for admissions. Based on this list, parents will be able to enroll their children from Monday to Wednesday.

The age of children for nursery admissions should be less than four years on March 31 2021, less than five years for kindergarten and less than six years for class one.

--IANS

gcb/ash