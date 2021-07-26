First-of-its-kind Centre of Excellence to come up in Northeast

The prestigious project for establishing the Centre for Bio-Resources and Sustainable Development as a Centre of Excellence was sanctioned by the Department of Biotechnology. The project is complete and awaiting formal inauguration, a government release said on Monday.

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) The Ministry of Science & Technology will set up a first-of-its-kind Centre of Excellence in the Northeast at Kimin in Papum Pare district of Arunachal Pradesh.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not only given high priority to the Northeast region, but has also called for utilising latest technology for infrastructure development and value addition to the ongoing projects. Therefore, for this purpose, it is important that the region should have its own technology resource centres and the proposed Centre of Excellence is aimed to address this objective," Union Minister of State for Science & Technology, Jitendra Singh, told a delegation from Arunachal Pradesh.

The delegation was led by Tapir Gao, senior Lok Sabha member from Arunachal Pradesh, Nabam Rebia, member of Rajya Sabha, and Bamang Mangha, chairman of Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science & Technology.

The minister said that under the Narendra Modi-led government, many projects have been pushed forward and undertaken at an expeditious pace through optimum utilisation of technologies of different nature, including space technology and satellite imaging.

