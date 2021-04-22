First 'Oxygen Express' leaves for Maharashtra from Vizag amid COVID-19 crisis

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 23 (ANI) Indian Railways first 'Oxygen Express' train left for Maharashtra from Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited Vizag Steel Plant (RINL), Visakhapatnam on Thursday evening. This will facilitate the patients and different hospitals in the western region amid the recent upsurge in cases of Covid-19.



In a statement, the railways said: "Seven empty tankers from Kalamboli Goods Shed in Maharashtra reached at Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited, Visakhapatnam early morning today."

"Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) has been filled in the tankers since morning. Each tanker has been loaded with 15 tons of LMO and the train started to move towards Maharashtra, in the evening," it added.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted a video of the train preparing to pull out from the RINL facility.

"The first 'Oxygen Express' train loaded with liquid medical oxygen tankers has left for Maharashtra from Vizag. Railways continues to serve the nation in difficult times by transporting essential commodities and driving innovation to ensure the well-being of all citizens," Goyal tweeted.

"Railways transported essential commodities and kept the supply chain intact even during the lockdown last year and continue to serve the nation in times of emergencies. This time, the movement of 'Oxygen Express' towards different parts of the country will help patients and different hospitals," the railways said.

The worsening COVID-19 situation has seen a surge in the demand for medical oxygen and beds for the COVID-19 patients and many states are reporting a shortage in essential medical supplies. Availability of oxygen is a key element in the treatment of certain medical conditions in the Covid infection. (ANI)

