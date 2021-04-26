First 'Oxygen Express' to depart for MP from Bokaro with 6 loaded tankers

Bokaro (Jharkhand) [India], April 27 (ANI): Amid the scramble for oxygen as COVID-19 cases across the country continue to surge, the first 'Oxygen Express' train will leave for Madhya Pradesh from Jharkhand's Bokaro in the early hours of Tuesday morning, the Indian Railways said.



According to an official statement of Indian Railways, the 'Oxygen Express' for Madhya Pradesh has six loaded tankers.

"The train will bring liquid oxygen to Bhopal (Mandideep) and Jabalpur (Bheraghat) in Madhya Pradesh. The same tankers will be taken back to Bokaro after unloading to repeat the cycle," the Railways said.

Madhya Pradesh is currently witnessing a surge in cases. As per the union health ministry, there are currently 91,548 active cases in the state.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways has also deployed 20 isolation coaches with a capacity of 292 beds in Madhya Pradesh. At least three patients were admitted and are presently utilising the facility. (ANI)

