First Oxygen Express to Karnataka chugs into Bengaluru

Bengaluru, May 11 (IANS) The first Oxygen Express to Karnataka with six cryogenic containers chugged into the city's Whitefield railway station, an official said on Tuesday.

"The Oxygen Express came from Tatanagar in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur," a Western Railway Zone official said.

The railways created a signal-free green corridor for a non-stop run of the 1,833 km route from Tatanagar to Bengaluru, which was covered in nearly 30 hours.