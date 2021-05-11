First 'Oxygen Express' train with 120 MT medical oxygen with reaches Karnataka

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 11 (ANI): The first "Oxygen Express" to Karnataka, carrying 120 metric tonnes (MT) of liquid medical oxygen reached the city on Tuesday.



According to South Western Railway, the oxygen express carrying six cryogenic containers with medical oxygen weighing 20 MT departed from Jharkhand on Monday and arrived at the Inland Container Depot in Whitefield here this morning.

"First Oxygen Express arrives at ICD, Whitefield in Bengaluru carrying 6 containers with 20 tonnes Liquid Medical Oxygen each. Oxygen was loaded from Jamshedpur yesterday at 3 am," said South Western Railway.

More than 4,700 MT oxygen has been delivered through Oxygen Express for Covid patients across the country so far, the Railways said.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa inspected a COVID war room at Magadi Road in Bengaluru.

He said that the number of COVID-19 positive cases are increasing in the state, death cases have been also increased.

"In the morning, we have received 120 MT of medical oxygen via Oxygen Express train. If it comes like this there will be no problem. I am in touch with union leaders. I spoke with the Prime Minister himself. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had assured us all sort of support," Yediyurappa said.

Karnataka on Monday reported 39,305 COVID-19 cases and 596 deaths, the health department said. The state conducted 1.24 lakh tests on Monday.

The cumulative caseload reached 19,73,683 including 19,372 deaths. At present, there are 5,71,006 active cases, while 32,188 people were discharged taking the cumulative recoveries to 13,83,285. (ANI)

