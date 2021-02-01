First part of budget session to end on February 13

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu also made a fervent appeal to the leaders of various parties at an all-party meeting to ensure smooth and effective functioning of the House during the Budget Session.

New Delhi : The first part of the Budget Session of Parliament will end on February 13 instead of February 15 as the Rajya Sabha, on Sunday, decided to change its sitting, sources said.

Leaders of various parties attending the meeting assured that there would be full participation in all the debates and discussions in the House, the sources add.

It was also decided that the Rajya Sabha would sit on February 13 instead of the scheduled sitting on February 15, as the last of the first part of the Budget Session, the sources said after the meeting.

The house will adjourn to enable the Department Related Parliamentary Committees to examine the Demands for Grants of various departments and ministries, and will meet again on March 8.

A number of ministers and around 25 leaders of various parties attended the all-party meeting.