First priority will be completing Mahadayi project speedily: Bommai

Popularly known as the Kalasa-Banduri Nala project in Karnataka, the project was undertaken by the state to improve drinking water supply to the districts of Belagavi, Bagalkot, Hubballi-Dharwad, and Gadag.

Hubballi (Karnataka), July 29 (IANS) Outlining his plans about the state's north region, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that his priority is getting the Mahadayi river project completed at the earliest.

During his maiden visit to Hubballi on Thursday after being sworn-in as Chief Minister on Wednesday, Bommai told reporters that he was quite aware of the issue and knows how to complete the project (Mahadayi).

"My priority will be to complete this project at the earliest as soon as the Centre issues the gazette notification in this regard," he said.

In February, the dispute was resolved after the Central government notified the final award of the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal that allocated 13.42 thousand million cubic feet of water to Karnataka, 24 tmcft to Goa and 1.33 tmcft to Maharashtra.

Last year, then Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar had also asked Karnataka to start work on the Kalasa-Banduri Nala project after gazette notification of the tribunal and necessary forest and wildlife permissions.

On the Upper Krishna Project, the Chief Minister said that after the tribunal's award, Andhra Pradesh had approached the Supreme Court, and, along with Maharashtra, and Karnataka, was fighting the case in the apex court.

"We are hopeful of the matter being resolved in another one and a half months. Soon after that gazette notification will have to be made, followed by preparation of rehabilitation, resettlement and community development plan, which is a very crucial task," he said.

Bommai added that he has clarity on the project and what needs to be done. "It is a very huge project for irrigating around 13.5 lakh acres of land and is crucial for agricultural and economic growth of the north Karnataka region. It will be my priority project," he said.

