First session of new Tamil Nadu assembly from May 11

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 8 (ANI): The first session of new Tamil Nadu Assembly will start on May 11 at Kalaivanar Arangam, Omandurar Government Estate in Chennai.



According to an official release, election of assembly speaker and Deputy Speaker will be held on May 12.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief M K Stalin took oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on Friday at Raj Bhavan here along with 33 other ministers. The newly elected MLAs will take oath on the first day of the session of the 16th assembly. (ANI)

