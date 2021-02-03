First time MLC Arvind Sharma gets a bungalow in Lucknow

Lucknow, Feb 3 (IANS) In a departure from tradition, former bureaucrat-turned-MLC, Arvind Kumar Sharma, has been allotted a bungalow in Dalibagh colony by the estate department.

A government spokesman confirmed the allotment of the bungalow to Sharma by the estate department.

First time legislators are usually allotted flats and with Sharma being given a bungalow, it is now certain that he would soon be given a ministerial position.