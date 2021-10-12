First tourist village Panchari with home stay launched in J-K's Udhampur

"This tourism initiative will strengthen the rural economy and community entrepreneurship, empowering youth and women by providing direct and indirect employment opportunities," said Langer."I have enjoyed the natural beauty of Panchari, I have come here for the first time. I will definitely tell my friends and relatives to come to Panchari," said Shafali, a tourist from Delhi.Homestay facilities are available in Panchari to give a boost to tourism and generate income for the local youth."While holidaying, tourists often look for a place which is located amid natural surroundings but at the same time gives them a feeling of home away from home. The facilities of homestay in the village will fulfil this requirement of visitors besides adding to the income of villagers," said a resident of the village.Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha in September 2021 had launched Jammu and Kashmir Tourist Village Network under Mission Youth.The initiative is aimed at transforming 75 villages of the Union Territory known for their historical relevance, picturesque beauty, and cultural significance.Jammu and Kashmir is at the top position in the country in terms of tourist influx. In the month of July, around 10.5 lakh tourists visited J&K and the figure reached 11.22 lakh in August. (ANI)