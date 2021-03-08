First transgender news anchor makes debut in B'desh

Shishir has recently earned her scholarships in two categories to pursue higher studies in the Master of Public Health (MPH) programme at the James P Grant School of Public Health (JPGSPH), from a country's private university along with Ho Chi Minh Islam, another iconic transgender woman in the country.

Tasnuva said, "It is a great achievement to me as I succeded in breaking the gender discrimination in the year of the golden jubilee of independence."

The channel has also appointed another transgender woman in the entertainment department, who had started playing her role in a TV serial named 'Chapabaz'.

--IANS

