First transgender woman competes in LIVA Miss Diva 2021

Beauty Pageants have long been a stage for the representation of the binary, however, that is set to make a historic and a progressive change with 24-year-old Dipanjali, who has set her foot as a participant of the coveted title.

"I am proud that I grabbed this opportunity to become the first trans woman to participate in one of the most recognized beauty queen creator platforms -- Miss Diva. It's not just a stage for me to showcase my beauty and talent, but this opening has enabled me an opportunity to prove who I really am -- A woman. It's a great moment of pride for all those trans women who aspire to be beauty queens, models and showcase their true selves. It was possible only because of this historic decision of inclusivity by Miss Diva, counting trans women like any other woman. So now that the door is open, I wish many more women from my community will participate without hesitation each year," exclaimed Dipanjali who hails from Jaldhaka Village in Kalimpong district, West Bengal. She was raised by her parents alongside 5 daughters and one son Sarwan Chhetri -- now Dipanjali Chhetri.