First woman director of IIM-C steps down citing smear campaign

Kolkata, March 22 (IANS) The first woman director of Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta (IIM-C), Anju Seth, stepped down from the coveted position on Monday, sources said.

Seth's resignation came almost a year before her tenure was supposed to end in February, 2022. According to reports, Seth resigned from the post following alleged differences with chairperson Shrikrishna Kulkarni over constant interference in her work.