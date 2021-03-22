First woman director of IIM-C steps down citing smear campaign

Kolkata, March 22 (IANS) The first woman director of Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta (IIM-C), Anju Seth, stepped down from the coveted position on Monday, sources said.
Seth's resignation came almost a year before her tenure was supposed to end in February, 2022. According to reports, Seth resigned from the post following alleged differences with chairperson Shrikrishna Kulkarni over constant interference in her work.
She resigned two days after going on a sick leave on Monday, leaving Dean Prashant Mishra (New Initiatives and External Relations) in-charge as the acting director.
Seth also accused Kulkarni of running a smear campaign against her and publicly "maligning" her with the support of the board of governors and faculty members, sources said.
--IANS
sbn/arm