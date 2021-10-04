First year undergraduate students in J-K to get tablets, says MoS Subhas Sarkar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 4 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Education, Subhas Sarkar on Sunday announced that 75,000 first-year students in undergraduate courses in Jammu and Kashmir would be given tablets.



Besides, the 2000 Tribal students in schools would get tablets by the school education department, added Sarkar.

He further said that skill development will be introduced as a subject in higher education to make the student employable after his or her completion of studies.

"I met the Higher Education Secretary and it has been decided that 75,000 undergraduate students of the first year will get tablets. Skill development will be a subject so that the students get work after studying. Also, 2000 tribal students will be given tablets by the school education department," Sarkar said during an interaction with the media.

Sarkar said, "Jammu and Kashmir education department will work in mission mode to upgrade all schools so that they become much better than the private schools".

He added that 2000 kindergarten classrooms had been established in the government schools of the union territory.

"Jammu and Kashmir is is very eager to develop its school education, primary education, kindergarten education," he stated. (ANI)

