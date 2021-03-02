Fish farming gets a boost in UP

According to the government spokesman, UP has been selected as the best northern state for the successful operation of fish farming schemes and fish production in the state last year.

Nearly 6.9 lakh metric tonnes of fish production was recorded during the financial year 2019-20 in the state.

Lucknow, March 2 (IANS) The 'Blue Revolution' launched by the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to promote fish production has started yielding good results.

The fish Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS) of Barabanki district was implemented across the country which provides a constant and controlled environment for the fish, allowing for optimal and fully manageable production of African catfish, Tilapia, and other fish species.

"The youth the state is showing keen interest in this scheme and have registered their names to be part of the 'Blue Revolution'. This will not only create employment opportunities but will also result in better resource management, greater work opportunities, and reduced waste, as young people are more inclined to adopt new technologies and techniques," the spokesman said.

Under the 'Blue Revolution', the Yogi Adityanath government has given a boost to fish production keeping in view the potential of the sector and the nutritious qualities of the fish. The government is also providing protection to the fishermen community associated with this business.

To promote the production of inland fisheries, the government will also lease the ponds (with an area of around 3000 hectares) owned by the gram panchayats for 10 years.

A budgetary provision of Rs 300 crore is proposed for fish seed production/fish seed distribution.

According to the officials of the fisheries department, to introduce the latest technology in the fisheries sector, the central government had also launched 'Prime Minister Matsya Sampada Yojana' for which the central government made a provision of Rs 243 crore in the budget.

This amount will provide financial security to the fishermen community, as many as 2 lakh fishermen will be covered with free insurance in the financial year 2021-2022.

According to Sanjay Srivastava, who has received several awards at the state level in fish production, "There is a lot of potential for livelihood in fish production. If it is diversified, its chances increase."

Veterinary expert , Vidyasagar Srivastava said that if duck rearing is done with fishery, there will be a double benefit."

Explaining the benefits, Srivastava said that the larvae of mosquitoes are a natural diet of ducks. These ducks eradicate the larvae of mosquitoes present in the ponds or in the paddy field, benefitting the lowland areas where mosquito-borne diseases are more.

--IANS

amita/sdr/