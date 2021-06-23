Fishermen suffering due to non-implementation of govt policies properly: Gujarat Fisheries Minister

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 23 (ANI): Gujarat Minister of State for Fisheries Parshottambhai Solanki on Tuesday said that the fishermen community is suffering due to the non-implementation of the government's policies properly, not getting help from the Vijay Rupani government.



"The fishermen community is facing difficulties for the past 15 years, and not getting much help from the Vijay Rupani government. However, the chief minister has assured me that work will be done for this community. A number of people I met from the fishermen community have expressed dissatisfaction over the government's policies for them, but there are limitations of government as well," said Solanki.

"I understand their problem, so I am trying to help the people as much as possible," he added.

The minister also expressed his unhappiness over the "improper implementation" of the Rs 105 crore relief package for fishermen by the state government after cyclone ''Tauktae'' ravaged coastal areas last month.

"The government is working and good work is also being done but not as much as required. The relief package was announced after the cyclone, it has not been implemented properly. The package is not enough for those living on the coastline. I believe the government should increase the amount" Solanki said. (ANI)

