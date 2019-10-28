Fishermen warned not to venture into South West Bay of Bengal: IMD

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 28 (ANI): The South Zone Head India Meteorological Department warned fishermen not to venture in areas in close proximity to the South West Bay of Bengal on Monday.



S Balachandran, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology, warned the fishermen to not go in areas of Gulf of Mannar, South Tamil Nadu coast, Maldives, Lakshadweep, and South Kerala coast from October 29 to October 31.

Speaking to ANI, Balachandran said: "Low-pressure areas from the South West Bay of Bengal are likely to become more marked over the Comorin area tomorrow and are likely to further concentrate into a depression over the South-east Arabian Sea and the adjoining Lakshadweep area and the Maldives area over October 30 and 31."

Balachandran further stated that fairly widespread rainfall is expected over north Tamil Nadu and widespread activity of moderate rainfall is expected over South Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

