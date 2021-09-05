Fit India Freedom Run held in Kathua district of J-K

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 5 (ANI): National Cadet Corps (NCC) and National Service Scheme (NSS) jointly organized a "5 km Fit India Freedom Run" on Saturday.



NCC Cadets of 1st J-K Naval Wing and 4 J-K Bn NCC and NSS unit of the Government Degree College (GDC), Kathua jointly organized the event.

The starting point for this event was the GDC Kathua campus and thereafter more than 200 participants proceeded towards the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Park via Shaheedi Chowk and returned to their final destination i.e. GDC Kathua via the same route.

The rally reached Captain Sunil Choudhary Chowk and the participants sung the National Anthem to conclude the event.

The aim of this event was to raise awareness about fitness among the youth and to keep them away from social evils.

The participants talked about the motive of the run and shared their messages for the youth.

"Kathua district is conducting the Freedom run as a part of Azaadi ka Amrut Mahotsav. The aim of this event is to keep youth fit and away from social evils like drug addiction. It is a tribute to our freedom fighters too. That's why we concluded the event by singing the National Anthem," said Professor Manmohan Singh.

An NCC cadet named Karan said, "Our message to the youth is to stay away from drugs and alcohol and stay fit. Sports Minister had launched an app in this regard. This run aims to raise awareness about fitness among youth and to encourage them to partake in good activities."

"We are supporting the Fit India movement of the Government of India through this run which is being done as a part of Azaadi ka Amrut Mahotsav. We are the youth of this country and this country will travel the path that we will cover. This 75th anniversary of Independence reminds us of our freedom fighters who gave up their lives for this nation. We should follow their footsteps and make India a Vishwaguru," said another NCC cadet Naman.

Another NCC Cadet Johni said that they paid tributes to the freedom fighters through this run and urged the youth to join Armed Forces and contribute in serving the nation.

Meanwhile, several events are being organised across the country as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March this year to commemorate 75 years of independence. (ANI)

