Fit India is what PM Modi wants

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged the nation to look at health goals more seriously, invoked their passion for "fitter India" and asked people not to take the elevator to success as he launched the Fit India movement.

Coming just days after Team India recorded a historic win against West Indies in the Caribbean, and ace shuttler P.V. Sindhu became the first Indian to clinch gold at the World Championships, apart from three golds at the Para-Badminton World Championships, Modi wanted the entire nation to make India a 'fit' nation.

Launching the nation-wide movement at the Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex here, health enthusiast Modi encouraged people to inculcate physical activity and sports in their everyday lives.

The day also marked the 114th birth anniversary of Mayor Dhyan Chand that is celebrated as National Sports Day in India.

Mixed with anecdotes, joke and drawing parallel from everyday life, Modi stressed the importance of fitness. In fact, in his latest Mann Ki Baat address, PM Modi had asked people to take part in 'Fit India Movement'.

Comparing India to China, US, Germany and Britain Modi said citizen here were lagging behind in fitness. He joked about the fact how Indians talk about diet while sitting in the dinner table.

He focused on lifestyle problem that lack of fitness has created. "Previously one would walk 8 to 10 km everyday. These days we keep a track on how many steps we have taken through apps," said the PM.

The Prime Minister urged Indians to be focused and disciplined towards fitness. He also warned against the usage of drugs citing Swami Vivekananda.

"Fitness has zero investment and hundred per cent return," Modi said as the crowds clapped.

"The way you made Swachh Bharat movement a success, so should you make this movement a part of your life", urged Modi. He also invited state governments to be a part of it and extend cooperation.

At the event, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju said that PM's dream is coming true as he always wanted to see a fit and healthy India.