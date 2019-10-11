Fit to boot

The designer duo were showcasing their pret spring/summer collection, inspired by the 70s fashion and the music created during the era. And the actor walked the ramp wearing an off-shoulder, multi-colour printed dress with a bouffant style hairdo and glossy make-up.

"Trust me, there are times when an outfit looks very comfortable but deep down it is kicking you. When you effortlessly sway in an outfit and it becomes a part of you, that is when you enjoy it. You don't have to choreograph your moves. You just be yourself, have a great time on the ramp and come back," she later told IANS.

Yami was accompanied by models, who sashayed the ramp wearing shimmery mini, skater dresses, athleisure body suits, gowns, crop top, trousers in hues of poppy red, twilight purple, moss green, turquoise, green and softer tones like pool blue, ceramic, mint green and yolk yellow.

The major highlight of the show were the glittery boots, which the designers paired with dresses, skirts and gowns. Tassling, sheeting, feathers as well as big bows on the sleeves of mini dresses were used to recreate the 70s' feel. There was also a lot of use of abstract prints on fabrics like crepe, chiffon and satin.

Yami was also full of praise for the designers. "Falguni and Shane are on everyone's wishlist, for their creativity, exclusivity and the thought they put in in their work. And I can say that on behalf of the entire Hindi film industry. I thank them for giving me something so comfortable to wear," she said.

The designer also used the occasion to urge the audience to stop becoming social media addicts. The show was choreographed to live music by Social Addicts band and the screen in the background flashed messages like "Stop staring at me" and "stop saying yes".

Explaining the concept, Shane said: "We wanted to tell people to think about what's happening socially. We all have become social media addicts, we are constantly on our phones, constantly watching and judging people, either putting someone down or praising someone -- just for likes."

"You should not feel bad for whoever you are. If people don't like you or troll you, it shouldn't matter. If you have a good dress, wear it twice, wear it any amount of times you want to wear. No body at the end of the day is judging you. It's you judging yourselves. Go ahead and live the life you want to. Don't be a social media addict," he added.

