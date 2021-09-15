Fitbit starts rolling out snore, noise detection feature

San Francisco, Sep 15 (IANS) Google-owned Fitbit has confirmed that the Sense and Versa 3 would get the "Snore and Noise Detect" feature.

According to 9To5Google, that microphone-powered feature is now beginning to roll out.

To enable, users can open the Fitbit app and visit the "Sleep" page. Users will see a "Check for snoring" card, with "Learn more" telling you about "Snore and Noise Detect".