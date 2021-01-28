Five AIMIM MLAs meet Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Patna, Jan 28 (IANS) The five MLAs of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in Bihar met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday.

Akhtarul Iman, the president of AIMIM's Bihar unit, claimed that it was a courtesy meeting with the CM at his official residence, which had nothing to do with any political alliance or merger with the JD-U.