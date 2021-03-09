Five arrested for attempted lynching in Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 9 (ANI): Five persons have been arrested in connection with a case of attempting lynching of two persons here on Monday, police said.



According to a statement, police arrested the accused after scanning CCTV footage of the incident. A case has been registered against them under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Five persons, including the prime accused Prashant Das, have been arrested on charges of vandalising a police van and thrashing two people accused in a murder case, Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Das said in a statement.

The incident took place on March 6 when the five arrested allegedly dragged out two persons, who were arrested for killing a person, from a police van and brutally thrashed the duo using plastic pipes at the CRP square in Bhubaneswar.

The Bhubaneswar DCP had earlier said that police would suo moto register an FIR and take stern action against those involved in brutally thrashing the two murder accused.

On March 6, the two persons who were thrashed had allegedly hacked a youth to death with sharp weapons at the busy CRP square. Twin City Police Commissioner Sudhansu Sarangi later clarified that the murder was an act of counter-attack for self-defence. (ANI)

