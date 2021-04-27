Five arrested for black marketing of Remdesivir in Mumbai, 34 vials seized

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 (ANI): Five people have been arrested from Goergoan for black marketing of Remdesivir, Mumbai Police has informed.



The Mumbai Police Crime Branch on April 23 and 24 raided a hotel's kitchen in Motilal Nagar, Goregaon and seized 34 vials of Remdesivir from the accused. The accused used to sell the medicine at Rs 20,000-25,000 per vial.

"The accused have been identified as Sneha Shaha, Shubham Bakshi, Dipak Khadka, Rohit Kamble and Atharv Chintamani," the police said.

On Monday, the Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court had taken suo moto cognizance of COVID-19 related issues including an increase in demand for Remdesivir medicine and oxygen cylinders.

Hearing a suo moto PIL over coronavirus-related issues, the court asked the state government that if it is true whether the vaccine stock was over. To this, the state government replied that there were no vaccines on Saturday and Sunday. (ANI)

