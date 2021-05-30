Five Colombian policemen killed in helicopter crash

Bogota [Colombia], May 31 (ANI/Xinhua): Five policemen died after the helicopter in which they were traveling crashed in a rural area of the Colombian department of Bolivar on Sunday, Colombian President Ivan Duque said.



"We deeply regret the death of five heroes of our Colombian Police, attached to the Anti-Narcotics Police, in the helicopter accident that occurred in the municipality of Cantagallo, south of Bolivar, in events that are under investigation," the president wrote on Twitter.

"The area of the accident has already been secured by the police in Cantagallo, south of Bolivar, and Army troops for rescue efforts. (We express our) solidarity with the families of our heroes who always gave everything for their country," Duque said. (ANI/Xinhua)

