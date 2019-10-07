Five dead in attack on local BJP leader, his family in Maha

Jalgaon (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Five persons died after some unidentified persons opened fire at a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and his family members in Bhusawal city here on Sunday night.

"Some unidentified persons killed BJP leader Ravindra Kharat, his brother Sunil Kharat, sons Rohit and Prem Sagar and a friend Sumit Fedre outside their residence in Bhusawal city Sunday night," Superintendent of Police (SP) Panjabrao Ugale said.



The incident took place around 9:30 pm, in which two persons were killed on the spot while three died while being taken to a hospital.

According to the police, the assailants used guns and knives in the attack and then fled the spot.

"Prima facia it looks like a case of a personal dispute. We have detained three persons in the matter. The accused have also sustained some injuries and are being treated at a hospital," Ugale said.

Police are further investigating the matter. (ANI)

