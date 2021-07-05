Five Delhi Police personnel under scanner after Punjab Police busted heroin manufacturing unit

By Ravi Jalhotra

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): Five Delhi Police personnel were sent to district lines on Monday and a departmental inquiry has also been initiated against them in connection with the busting of a heroin manufacturing unit by Punjab Police in the national capital.



A team of Punjab Police on Sunday busted a heroin manufacturing unit in south Delhi Sainik Farm and arrested four Afghan nationals. As per the Punjab police, around 17 kg of heroin, assorted chemicals, acids and lab equipment recovered.

The SHO Neb Sarai is also among the five Delhi Police personnel who were sent to district lines.

Inquiry is underway. Further details awaited. (ANI)

