Five detained for raising anti-CAA slogans at Jaipur Literature Festival

Jaipur: The Jaipur Police detained a group of five activists for raising slogans against the Citizenship Amendment Act during a session at the Jaipur Literature Festival on Sunday. They were, however, released post warning not to repeat such an act.

They were shouting slogans against the CAA, PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

In a video doing of the protest doing rounds on social media, the group can be seen shouting slogans like 'CAA down-down', 'Amit Shah ho barbad', 'Modi Shah Ko Ek Jawab, Inquilab Zindabad' and 'Yogi Modi Murdabad'.

The activists, after being taken outside the festival premises were taken to Ashok Nagar police station for interrogation.