Five drug peddlers arrested by NCB in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 (ANI) Five drug peddlers have been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai and multiple drugs have been recovered from their residence.



NCB Mumbai carried out raids at multiple locations of Mumbai on Saturday and Sunday and recovered 165 grams of Mephedrone, 20 blots (0.5 grams) of LSD, 8 grams of MDMA/Ecstasy tablets, NCB said in a press statement.

NCB Mumbai raided a location near Mao Chinese Restaurant, Mahim, Mumbai, on March 27 and recovered a total of 105-gram Mephedrone (Commercial Quantity) and intercepted two persons including one female.

"NCB Mumbai raided another location on March 27 at Everest World Building, Dhokali, Thane (W) and recovered eight grams Ecstasy/MDMA tablets and 20 blots (0.5 gram) of LSD (Commercial Quantity) and intercepted one Indian national. NCB Mumbai registered the case in Crime No 26/2021," the press statement added.

The agency further raided Flat No 1203, Millennium Heritage, Andheri (W), and recovered 57-gram Mephedrone (commercial quantity), and intercepted two peddlers including a female.

"It has been noticed in this drive; that teenage girls are being used as peddlers for drug trafficking by the kingpin of drug rackets. NCB MZU is striving hard to identify the suppliers and dismantle the organised syndicate and further investigation is underway," Sameer Wankhede, IRS NCB said. (ANI)

