Five drug peddlers arrested in J&K

Police officers at a checkpoint in Kulgam district intercepted a truck with two persons on board. They have been identified as Mohinder Singh and Harpal Singh, both residents of RS Pora Jammu.

Srinagar, Feb 11 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) police on Thursday arrested five drug peddlers from Kulgam and Budgam districts and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

During checking, a recovery of 1.5kg of poppy straw was made from their possession.

Similarly, officers intercepted a suspicious person at the same checkpoint who has been identified as Reyaz Ahmad Dar.

"During search, officers were able to recover 100grams of charas from his possession.

"All the three accused persons have been arrested and shifted to Qazigund police station where they remain in custody.

"In Budgam, officers at a checkpoint established near Hyderpora Budgam intercepted another vehicle with two persons on board. They have been identified as Taufeeq Ahmed Bhat and Javaid Ahmad.

"During checking officers were able to recover psychotropic substance (15 bottle of Codine Phosphate and 225 Tablets of Alprazolam) from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to Police Station Budgam where they remain in custody.

"Vehicles used in the commission of crime have also been seized.Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighbourhood.

"Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace".

--IANS

sq/sdr/