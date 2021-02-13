Five elephants die in Odisha forest in last 2 weeks

Forest Department officials suspect that haemorrhagic septicemia appears to be the reason for the death of elephants.

Bhubaneswar, Feb 13 (IANS) As many as five elephants have died in last two weeks inside the Karlapat Wildlife Sanctuary in Odisha's Kalahandi district, said an official on Saturday.

The deaths of the elephants have been reported from near Ghusurigudi nullah in the sanctuary. Ouf of the five elephants, four are female and one is a calf.

The Forest department has sent an expert team to the protected area to find out the reason behind the deaths.

The team, headed by Prof Niranjan Sahu, from Centre for Wildlife Health of Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) inspected the area on Saturday.

"All the symptoms indicate that the elephants died from bacterial disease haemorrhage septicaemia," informed Sahu.

Following the incident, wildlife wing has started immunisation of cattle in several villages, closer to the two forest beats where the elephants' deaths were reported.

Besides, various water bodies have been disinfected with bleaching powders.

Divisional Forest Officer, Kalahandi (South Division), Ashok Kumar said that the villagers have been advised not to allow their cattle inside the forest as it is suspected that the water bodies could be contaminated.

