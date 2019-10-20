Five foreign films in Debut Competition at IFFI

Panaji (Goa) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Five international films and two from India are among the seven films competing for the best debut feature film of a director at the 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Algerian film 'Abou Leila' directed by Amin Sidi-Boumedine, Korean film 'Romang' by LEE Chang-geun, Romanina film 'Monsters' by Marius Olteanu, US film 'My Name is Sara' by Steven Oritt, female filmmaker Eva Cool's 'Cleo' are among those nominated to be judged by the International Jury for the Centenary Award for the Best Debut Feature Film of a Director award, shared the IFFI.



National award-winning Gujarati film 'Hellaro' by Abhishek Shah, which is also opening the Indian Panaroma this year and Malayalam film 'Uyare' by Manu Ashokan are the two Indian films nominated for the Debut competiton.

The award carries Silver Peacock, a certificate and a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh to be given to a feature film that reflects a new paradigm in motion pictures in terms of aesthetics, technique or technological innovation.

"The festival which has been a launchpad to several filmmakers over the past 50 years aims at bringing the best first-time filmmakers of the year in this section," according to a release.

200 films from around 76 countries and 26 feature and 15 non-feature films in the Indian panorama section will be screened during the coming IFFI.

The film festival began on Sunday and will run till October 28 here. (ANI)

