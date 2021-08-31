Five held for using cellphone in BSF recruitment exam

While four candidates were caught while using mobile phone during the examination, the fifth candidate had appeared in the exams on behalf of an original candidate.

Gurugram, Aug 31 (IANS) The vigilance team of the Border Security Force has caught five candidates who were allegedly resorting to unfair means during the BSF recruitment examination, the police said on Monday.

The Bhondsi police station arrested the accused and produced them in a local court on Monday which sent them two-day police custody.

According to the police, for recruitment to the post of constable in BSF, the force had organised a written examination at the RBSM Public School in Sohna on Sunday.

During the examination, the vigilance team of the BSF found that some candidates were using cellphones.

It was found that a candidate named Pankaj was appearing for the examination in place of one Manoj Kumar.

