Five held in Loni incident, action to be taken against complainant for providing 'wrong facts': UP Police

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 17 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday said a total of five accused have been arrested who assaulted an elderly man in Loni, adding that an action will also be taken against the complainant for providing wrong facts.



According to Ghaziabad (Rural) Superintendent of Police (SP) Iraj Raja, tno communal angle was found in the incident in Loni where a man was thrashed and his beard was chopped off.

"A total of five accused have been arrested in the case. We will take strong action against them. The complainant had initially told us he had no prior contact with the accused, but their call records show us otherwise. We will also take action (against the complainant) for providing some wrong facts," he said.

Ghaziabad Police on Tuesday filed FIR against nine entities, including Twitter India in connection with the Loni incident.

In the FIR, the Police had said, "There is no communal angle to the incident in Loni where a man was thrashed and his beard was chopped off. The following entities -- The Wire, Rana Ayyub, Mohammad Zubair, Dr Shama Mohammed, Saba Naqvi, Maskoor Usmani, Salman Nizami -- without checking the fact, started giving communal colour to the incident on Twitter and suddenly they started spreading messages to disrupt the peace and bring differences between the religious communities."

"The victim Abdul Samad Sufi and the accused have known each other for a long time. The victim sold a tabeez (amulet) to the key accused with the promise that it will bring him prosperity but he [Parvesh] complained that it had an adverse effect on his family. When the tabeez did not work, the accused got angry and had beaten the victim," the FIR said.

Recently, a video went viral on social media where six people could be seen trashing an elderly man. The assailants also chopped off the victims' beard and it was reported that the victim was made to chant slogans like "Jai Shree Ram" and "Vande Mataram". (ANI)

