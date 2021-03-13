Five including one Swiss national arrested by NCB in Goa, multiple drugs seized

North Goa (Goa) [India], March 13 (ANI): Five persons including one from Switzerland were arrested and drugs of many kinds were seized from them on Saturday during a raid by the officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) of Maharashtra and Goa.



The team led by zonal officer Sameer Wankhede conducted the raid at a rave party in North Goa.

Speaking to ANI, Wankhede said, "We have intercepted five people from whom we recovered commercial quantity LSD (Lysergic acid diethylamide) and methadone in intermediate quantity. Drugs like heroine, charas, cannabis and MDMA (Methyl enedioxy methamphetamine) have also been also recovered.

"In North Goa, NCB Mumbai and Goa have booked four cases in the last five days. Among these, three are cases of commercial quantity. The NCB is putting in all its efforts to identify them and take strict action against them", he stated.

Among the five arrested, two hail from Kerala, two are locals and one is a Swiss foreign national, he added. (ANI)

