Five injured in acid attack in Bihar

Patna, May 19 (IANS) At least five persons have sustained burn injuries in Bihar's Supaul district following an acid attack, the police said.

The incident happened during an altercation between some villagers in Machaha village under Triveniganj police station.

Sunil Kumar, investigating officer of Triveniganj, said: "A puja was organised in the house of one Rupesh Shah. As per the ritual, the family members of Shah spread pop corn in the adjoining areas including in front of the house of one Anmol Yadav."