Five killed, 15 injured in knife attack in eastern China

Beijing [China], June 5 (ANI): As many as five people were killed and another 15 were wounded in a stabbing attack in China's Anhui province on Saturday.



The attack took place in the afternoon in the eastern province's Anqing city, Global Times reported.

At 4:29 pm (local time), an incident was reported to the public security bureau that a man at the city's commercial pedestrian street, stabbed pedestrians with a knife.

Soon after the incident was reported, the police rushed to the spot and sent the injured people to the hospital for treatment.

Reportedly, the police have already arrested the knifeman and are investigating the attack.

All the injured are getting emergency treatment at the hospital. (ANI)

