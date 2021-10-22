Five killed, 5 injured in house collapse in UP's Jaunpur

Jaunpur (Uttar Pradesh), Oct 22 (IANS) Five persons were killed and five others were seriously injured when a two-storey house collapsed in Mohalla Roza Arjan near Badi Masjid area here around midnight on Thursday.

District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma and Superintendent of Police, Ajay Kumar Sahni, reached the spot, on getting information and initiated for relief and rescue.