Five killed in Bihar accident

Patna, Sep 21 (IANS) Five persons died on Tuesday after the vehicle they were travelling in overturned in Bihar's Araria district.

The accident occurred at Dala village under Palasi block. One survived with injuries and has been admitted in the Sadar hospital of Araria.

He said that they were returning from an Anant fair in Palasi block. When they reached Kaliaganj, the vehicle overturned and fell into an adjoining pond.