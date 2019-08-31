Five killed in Maharashtra factory blast

"The blast rocked homes and buildings in its surrounding and was followed by a huge fire with clouds of black smoke billowing out," said Shirpur Police Station official Sanjay Ahire.

"We have been informed of five casualties so far by the hospital authorities and nearly two dozen people may be injured. Our teams have rushed, there along with other agencies to help in the the relief and rescue operations," Ahire told IANS.

Given the intensity of the blast and the fire that followed it, the number of casualties may go up.