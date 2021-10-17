  1. Sify.com
  4. Five killed in road accident in Afghanistan's Kapisa province

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sun, Oct 17th, 2021, 17:25:02hrs
Kapisa [Afghanistan], October 17 (ANI): As many as five people lost their lives in a car accident in the eastern Kapisa province of Afghanistan, a media report said on Sunday.

Five commuters were killed and another was injured when their car plunged into a ravine and turned upside down in Shikhan Daraghous of Nijrab district on Saturday, Xinhua reported citing an official who declined to be named.
Local villagers confirmed the accident, saying the commuters were all Afghans who were sightseeing in the area. (ANI)

